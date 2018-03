12:32 Reported News Briefs Adar 15, 5778 , 02/03/18 Adar 15, 5778 , 02/03/18 Watch: Purim with Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz Read more Rabbi Adin Even Yisrael Steinsaltz, 80, celebrates Purim with his family and students. ► ◄ Last Briefs