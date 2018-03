Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid on Thursday reiterated his claim that there was no reason for him to submit a conflict of interest document regarding his ties with businessman and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan.

"In the end, they’re trying to complicate a simple story: I worked for Milchan 22 years ago. You don’t submit a conflict of interest document about something which happened 22 years ago. I never said I wasn’t a friend of his," Lapid told Hadashot TV in an interview.