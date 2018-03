Police in France arrested four teenagers who are suspected of beating a Jewish boy with a stick and taking away his kippah outside a synagogue north of Paris, JTA reported Thursday.

The suspects were detained Wednesday night in Montmagny. Their alleged victim, 14, was beaten after 8:00 p.m. outside the suburban synagogue, where the holiday of Purim was being celebrated. The National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism (BNVCA) praised authorities for “swift and effective” action.