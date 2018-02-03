The Palestinian Arabs claimed on Thursday evening that an Israeli vehicle mistakenly entered the village of Hizma and was eventually rescued by Palestinian Authority security forces.
According to the report, a riot broke out in the area.
Adar 15, 5778 , 02/03/18
Arabs claim Israeli vehicle entered Hizma
