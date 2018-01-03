15:08 Reported News Briefs Adar 14, 5778 , 01/03/18 Adar 14, 5778 , 01/03/18 Warmer than average weekend forecast It will be mostly clear Thursday evening and clear to partly cloudy on Friday with no significant change in temperature. Partly cloudy on Saturday with a rise in temperature to above average. More of the same on Sunday, although cooler and moister air will enter the region during the day and may be felt along the Mediterranean coast. Thursday highs:

Jerusalem, Haifa: 18Celsius/64Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 22C/71F; Golan Heights: 19/66;

Tel Aviv: 21/69; Be'er Sheva': 23/73; Dead Sea: 25/77;

Eilat: 28/82