Some European Union countries are negotiating with the United States to persuade it to amend its peace plan, the Palestinian Authority (PA) official in charge of foreign affairs said on Wednesday, according to the PA-based Wafa news agency.

The official, Riyad al-Malki, was quoted as having told Voice of Palestine radio that it was agreed with the EU countries to proceed with these efforts before the U.S. administration announces its “deal of the century” in order to avoid rejecting it.