Reported News Briefs Adar 13, 5778 , 28/02/18 Senior IDF officer says 'high chance' of war in 2018 A senior IDF officer warned that war was rapidly approaching with Hezbollah, saying that "it will be tough, but we will win". The officer also warned that Hezbollah had gained significant experience in battle from the five years it has spent fighting in Syria.