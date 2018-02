16:50 Reported News Briefs Adar 13, 5778 , 28/02/18 Adar 13, 5778 , 28/02/18 Hotovely: 'Those who wanted to destroy 15 houses will now get 350 houses' Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely responded Wednesday to the High Court's decision to postpone the evacuation of the Nativ Ha'avot neighborhood until June. "The government of Israel sends the right message to all those who seek to destroy the settlement by means of illegal legal petitions: you want to demolish 15 houses, you will receive 350 houses," said Hotovely. ► ◄ Last Briefs