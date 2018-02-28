Satellite images: Iran built permanent military base outside Damascus

Iran has built another permanent military base outside Damascus, complete with hangers used to store missiles capable of hitting all of Israel, Western intelligence sources told Fox News on Tuesday.

Exclusive satellite images from ImageSat International obtained by Fox News show what is believed to be the new Iranian base, eight miles northwest of Damascus, operated by the Quds Force, the special operations arm of Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The photos show two new white hangars, each roughly 30 yards by 20 yards, used to store short- and medium-range missiles.