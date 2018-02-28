Deri in Amichai: A great privilege

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) on Tuesday visited the Binyamin region community of Amichai, which is being established for the residents of Amona who were evicted from their homes a year ago.

Deri, whose ministry assisted in the establishment of the community, visited one of the homes together with the Chairman of the Yesha Council Hananel Dorani, the head of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council Avi Roeh, Yesha Council Director Shilo Adler, Amona’s Chief Rabbi Yair Frank, Avichai Boaron who represents the residents, employees of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council and the families of the Amona evictees.