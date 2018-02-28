Report: Countries discussed how to manipulate Kushner

Officials in at least four countries, including Israel, have privately discussed ways they can manipulate Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, by taking advantage of his complex business arrangements, financial difficulties and lack of foreign policy experience, current and former U.S. officials told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

In addition to Israel, the nations discussing ways to influence Kushner to their advantage were the United Arab Emirates, China, and Mexico.