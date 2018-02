The brutal murder of an orthodox Jewish woman in France last year has been declared an anti-Semitic act, a legal source told AFP on Tuesday.

When 65-year-old Sarah Halimi died last April in Paris, her family and Jewish groups blamed anti-Semitism.

Kobili Traore, 27, who was arrested the day after the killing, went before the instructing magistrate on Tuesday who finally added anti-Semitism to the charges, the source told AFP.