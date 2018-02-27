Shaked: We're waiting for the attorney-general's decision

Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked made it clear on Tuesday that the Jewish Home Party does not intend to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu - who is suspected of accepting bribes - before the attorney general decides whether to indict him.

Speaking at the the National Energy Conference, Shaked said, "When the attorney general makes his decision, we will think about what to do. Nobody has to do anything before that. We have to be very careful that investigations do not become a political tool." She also said, "I estimate that at the beginning of 2019 they will go to elections," concluding, "We are a coalition that works well. This government has to function for at least four years. I think that will happen."