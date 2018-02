For the first time, spouses of fallen IDF soldiers who work for the state will receive a seven-day leave during the shiva and a day off on Memorial Day.

The amendment to regulations was approved by the civil service commissioner following a request by Member of Knesset Aliza Lavie (Yesh Atid). Lavie called it "another huge step in alleviating the problem of bereavement. I call on all employers to join."