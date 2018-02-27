Team to formulate solution for taxes on church-owned land

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat have agreed that a professional team headed by Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, with representatives of the municipality and the Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs and Interior will formulate an outline for resolving the issue of municipal taxes owed by local churches and enter negotiations with church representatives.

As a result, the Jerusalem Municipality will delay the municipal collection procedures that have been instituted in recent weeks. In addition, following a request by the heads of the churches to enter negotiations on the sale of church land in Jerusalem, Netanyahu has asked Hanegbi to examine the issue. During that examination all legislation on the matter will be suspended.