Muslim cleric: Embassy move 'a declaration of war'

Ali al-Qaradaghi, secretary-general of the Association of Muslim Scholars headed by Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, is calling for an uprising of peoples and governments against the American administration's announcement of its intention to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem this May.

"We call for a Palestinian, Arab, Islamic, and popular uprising against this American aggression against the direction of the first prayer (the Al-Aqsa Mosque) and Muhammad's place of worship," said Qaradaghi in an official statement.