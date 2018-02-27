01:45 Reported News Briefs Adar 12, 5778 , 27/02/18 Adar 12, 5778 , 27/02/18 Morocco's King undergoes heart surgery in France Morocco's King Mohammed VI underwent successful heart surgery in France on Monday, state news agency MAP reported. The 54-year old king was treated at a Paris clinic after suffering from a "heart rhythm disorder", the news agency said. ► ◄ Last Briefs