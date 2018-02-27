Morocco's King Mohammed VI underwent successful heart surgery in France on Monday, state news agency MAP reported.
The 54-year old king was treated at a Paris clinic after suffering from a "heart rhythm disorder", the news agency said.
|
01:45
Reported
News BriefsAdar 12, 5778 , 27/02/18
Morocco's King undergoes heart surgery in France
Morocco's King Mohammed VI underwent successful heart surgery in France on Monday, state news agency MAP reported.
The 54-year old king was treated at a Paris clinic after suffering from a "heart rhythm disorder", the news agency said.
Last Briefs