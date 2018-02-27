Deputy Jerusalem Mayor: The churches must pay their property taxes

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Dov Kalmanovich told Arutz Sheva on Monday that the City of Jerusalem will not give in to the threats of the heads of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, and will insist on the church paying its property taxes.

"These churches have territories of a crazy size in this city, and they behave as extra-territorial entities without Israeli sovereignty. They do not pay property taxes on income-producing and business properties, and I am not talking about the prayer halls for which they must be exempt like the Muslims and Jews are exempt. I am talking about the income-producing and business properties they have," he said.