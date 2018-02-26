Check of Bezeq-case texting to end today

The Commissioner for Public Complaints has informed the chief justice and the minister of justice that he will complete the collection of materials and findings in the case of the text messages between Judge Ronit Poznanski-Katz and a representative of the Israel Securities Authority, in order to formulate his conclusions in the request for clarification.

The texts have tainted the handling of suspects in an investigation into alleged improprieties at the Bezeq communities. The High Commissioner also announced that he intends to submit his decision in the clarification request by tomorrow afternoon. A Justice Ministry statement said, "The president [chief justice] and the minister intend to allow the publication of the commissioner's decision after it is given to them and upon receiving it, the president and the minister will decide what steps to take."