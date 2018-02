The Chief Rabbinate of Israel has criticized the Tzohar rabbinical organization for establishing an alternative kashrut certification system.

A statement by the rabbinate said, "It is a shame that instead of enlisting to improve the face of the kashrut system, Tzohar has accelerated steps that could weaken state kashrut, all in the guise of concern for kashrut and the public. It chooses to create an alternative to the state kashrut system, with contempt for the law."

