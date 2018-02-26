PM to thank Trump for embassy move, discuss Iran

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has told the Likud Knesset faction that he will thank President Donald Trump of the United States in person next Monday, following this past weekend's announcement that the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem will be in May.

Netanyahu said that Trump is worthy of every bit of appreciation and that he will tell the president "that we must also make decisions on the Iranian nuclear program, and I will talk to him about how we can prevent Iran from continuing its aggression in the region, which is important for the US, Israel and world peace."