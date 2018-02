15:45 Reported News Briefs Adar 11, 5778 , 26/02/18 Adar 11, 5778 , 26/02/18 Argentine star Diego Schwartzman reaches tennis’ top 20 Read more Diego Schwartzman becomes first Jewish player since 1990 to rank among top 20 in Association of Tennis Professionals. ► ◄ Last Briefs