Egypt has frozen the assets of leading government critic Abdel Moneim Abul Fotouh, arrested earlier this month over alleged links to exiled members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, the prosecution said Sunday, according to AFP.

Abul Fotouh was arrested on February 14, shortly after he joined a call for a boycott of a presidential election next month that the incumbent, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, is expected to win easily.