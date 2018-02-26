Gabbay: A judge who coordinates arrests with the plaintiff doesn't belong in court

Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay responded to the WhatsApp correspondence between a representative of the Israel Securities Authority and a judge which allegedly revealed coordination between them before the detention extension hearings in Case 4000.

"A judge who coordinates arrests with the plaintiff - her place is not in court. The president of the Supreme Court did well when she dealt with this harshly, but at the same time we should also remember tonight: the prime minister is suspected of serious bribery in a number of cases," Gabbay said.

"The police have already gathered evidence and recommended that he be tried. And even the conduct of a judge - however improper - will not be able to erase that," he added.