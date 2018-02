01:13 Reported News Briefs Adar 11, 5778 , 26/02/18 Adar 11, 5778 , 26/02/18 Watch: Republican congressmen summarize Israel visit Read more Congressmen Scott Tipton and David B. McKinley discuss visiting Judea and Samaria, their meeting with Netanyahu and U.S.-Israel relations. ► ◄ Last Briefs