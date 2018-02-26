MK Haskel: No one stands above the law

MK Sharren Haskel (Likud) on Sunday filed a request for an urgent hearing in response to the latest developments in the Bezeq case.

"Such harm to the public's trust by the judge and the interrogator requires serious action! Both of them should be suspended immediately from their positions and not only from this case, this needs to be thoroughly investigated and they should be prosecuted if they broke the law," said Haskel.

"These are necessary measures to restore public confidence in the justice system. No one stands above the law, neither court judges nor interrogators," she added.