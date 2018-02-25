16:36 Reported News Briefs Adar 10, 5778 , 25/02/18 Adar 10, 5778 , 25/02/18 Beit Shemesh construction site closed for employing illegals The police have issued an administrative order, closing the Nof HaHar project in Beit Shemesh for 30 days due to the catching of people without permits to be in Israel who were illegally employed there. ► ◄ Last Briefs