Ministers endorse transfer of Yesha administrative petitions to J'm court

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation approved on Sunday a bill proposed by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to authorize the Court for Administrative Matters in Jerusalem to hear administrative decisions by Israeli authorities in Judea and Samaria.

The transfer will achieve three main objectives: the first is the normalization of the Judea and Samaria area and the de facto elimination of the 1949 Armistice Line in all matters relating to legal issues. The second is the ability to conduct a factual investigation. The third objective of the new law is to reduce the burden of the Supreme Court.