15:54 Reported News Briefs Adar 10, 5778 , 25/02/18 Adar 10, 5778 , 25/02/18 US lawmakers embrace Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria Read more "We need to respect Israel's right to decide its destiny," say congressmen visiting Samaria. "Many Arabs would embrace Israeli sovereignty."