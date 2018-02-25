Hotovely: Excited by the embassy transfer

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely hosted United States Congressmen Scott Tipton (R-CO) and David McKinley (R-WV) on Sunday in the Samarian Jewish community of Rechelim. At the start of the meeting, Hotovely thanked US President Donald Trump for his decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem as early as next Independence Day and said, "We are all excited about the big day, on May 14, immediately after Jerusalem Day."

The representatives welcomed the move and Congressman McKinley said that only Israel could decide its future anywhere in the country.