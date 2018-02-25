Discussion by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation of a bill to nationalize church lands has been postponed.
The delay followed a protest by the heads of the churches who closed the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem until further notice.
News BriefsAdar 10, 5778 , 25/02/18
Discussion of bill to nationalize church lands delayed
