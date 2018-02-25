Egyptian delegation to discuss Hamas-Fatah reconciliation

An Egyptian security delegation is expected to arrive in Gaza on Sunday to follow up on the stalled reconciliation efforts between the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Hamas, a senior Fatah official said on Saturday, according to the PA’s official news agency Wafa.

Azzam al-Ahmad, a member of the Fatah Central Committee who is in charge of the reconciliation talks with Hamas, said in a telephone interview with the Voice of Palestine radio that the Egyptians had informed him to the delegation’s visit to Gaza.