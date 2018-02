House Intelligence Committee Democrats on Saturday released their memo countering the Republican document that alleged surveillance abuses in the Justice Department (DOJ) and FBI, The Hill reported.

The 10-page Democratic memo, authored by Rep. Adam Schiff (CA), the top Democrat on the committee, was made public after President Donald Trump declassified a four-page Republican memo last month alleging that officials at the FBI and DOJ had abused their powers to spy on a Trump campaign official.