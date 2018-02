22:40 Reported News Briefs Adar 9, 5778 , 24/02/18 Adar 9, 5778 , 24/02/18 Poll: Likud leading Yesh Atid by four Knesset seats Read more New poll shows Likud party receiving 26 Knesset seats, while second-largest party Yesh Atid receives 22. ► ◄ Last Briefs