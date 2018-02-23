Will India mediate between Israel-PA talks?

A senior official in the Palestinian Authority (PA) is calling on India to replace the United States as a broker in the peace talks between Israel and the PA.

Arutz Sheva learned on Friday that the PA was impressed by the recent visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ramallah, and the affection he lavished on PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

