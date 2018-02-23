PA: U.S. embassy move a 'provocation to Arabs'

The Palestinian Authority (PA) leadership on Friday blasted the U.S. decision to open its embassy in Jerusalem in May, coinciding with Israel’s 70th Independence Day, saying it was "a provocation to Arabs".

"The American administration's decisions to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and choose the Palestinian people's Nakba as the date for this step is a blatant violation of international law," senior Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) official Saeb Erekat told AFP.

