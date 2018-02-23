Netanyahu to be questioned in 'Case 4000'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to provide testimony to police next week in both in the so-called “Submarine Affair” as well as in “Case 4000”, Hadashot (formerly Channel 2 News) reported on Friday.

Accroding to the report, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has authorized the questioning to collect testimony from the prime minister and, if necessary, to investigate him. This would be the eighth time that Netanyahu will have been questioned.

