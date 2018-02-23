U.S. imposes new sanctions on North Korea

The United States announced on Friday it was imposing its largest package of sanctions against North Korea, intensifying pressure on Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons and missile programs, Reuters reported.

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned one person, 27 companies and 28 ships, according to a statement on its website.

