U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem to open in May

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will open in May to coincide with Israel’s 70th Independence Day, officials in the Trump administration said Friday, according to Fox News.

A senior State Department official said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had approved a security plan late Thursday for an embassy location to open in Jerusalem.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)