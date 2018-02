15:41 Reported News Briefs Adar 8, 5778 , 23/02/18 Adar 8, 5778 , 23/02/18 Hamas terrorist attacks prison guard using improvised weapon A Hamas terrorist at the Ohalei Kedar detention center attacked a prison guard using an improvised weapon on Friday. The guard suffered from scratches and was treated at the scene, without the need for evacuation to hospital. The attacker was transferred to isolation. ► ◄ Last Briefs