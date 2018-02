04:42 Reported News Briefs Adar 8, 5778 , 23/02/18 Adar 8, 5778 , 23/02/18 Swedish MP: 'The Palestinians live a good life in Samaria' Read more MK Sharren Haskel tours Samaria with Swedish officials who admit: This is not the picture we are getting in Sweden. ► ◄ Last Briefs