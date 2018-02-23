The Dutch parliament on Thursday passed a motion recognizing as genocide the massacre of as many as 1.5 million Armenians in 1915.
Turkey’s foreign ministry strongly condemned the Dutch parliament’s approval of the motion.
News BriefsAdar 8, 5778 , 23/02/18
Dutch parliament recognizes Armenian massacre as genocide
