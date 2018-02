14:59 Reported News Briefs Adar 7, 5778 , 22/02/18 Adar 7, 5778 , 22/02/18 UN official: Palestinian Authority chairman abuses Palestinians Read more Nickolay Mladenov, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, tells the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations that the UN must openly condemn terror, ► ◄ Last Briefs