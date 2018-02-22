Trump: We'll improve background checks for gun buyers

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to take steps to improve background checks for gun buyers in the wake of last week’s deadly shooting at a Florida high school, Reuters reported.

“It’s not going to be talk like it has been in the past,” Trump said in a meeting about school safety that included six students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and educators were slain by gunman Nikolas Cruz, who was armed with an AR-15 semiautomatic assault rifle.