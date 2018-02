16:32 Reported News Briefs Adar 6, 5778 , 21/02/18 Adar 6, 5778 , 21/02/18 Court extends remand of Bezeq executive The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court extended the detention of senior Bezeq official Amikam Shorer, who is suspected of bribery, receiving fraud and breach of trust in the probe that police have nicknamed 'Case 4000'. Judge Ronit Poznansky-Katz stated in her decision that "it is possible to say openly that this is a case that creates a reasonable suspicion and is based on serious corruption." ► ◄ Last Briefs