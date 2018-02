16:24 Reported News Briefs Adar 6, 5778 , 21/02/18 Adar 6, 5778 , 21/02/18 Trump urges Sessions to investigate Democratic Party President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to call for the Democratic party to be investigated over Russian hacking allegations that occurred before the 2016 elections. "Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation?" Trump tweeted. "Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Session!" ► ◄ Last Briefs