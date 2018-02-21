16:00 Reported News Briefs Adar 6, 5778 , 21/02/18 Adar 6, 5778 , 21/02/18 Regev: 'Every day they open a new probe of Netanyahu yet the public still supports him' Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev defended Prime Minister Netanyahu amid mounting police investigations into the premier. Regev said that "Every minute they invent a new probe, but the public is not stupid and they support him". ► ◄ Last Briefs