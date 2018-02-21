Supreme Court President testifies to police

Supreme Court President Justice Esther Hayut on Tuesday provided an open testimony to police in the probe into suspicions of attempts to bribe retired judge Hila Gerstel.

A statement from Hayut said she "confirmed that her colleague, retired Justice Hila Gerstel, who was nominated in 2015 for the position of Attorney General, told her in retrospect and after the candidacy was no longer relevant, that someone close to the prime minister spoke to a friend of hers when she was a candidate and asked her to clarify with him what her position will be regarding the investigations of the prime minister's wife."