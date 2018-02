01:46 Reported News Briefs Adar 6, 5778 , 21/02/18 Adar 6, 5778 , 21/02/18 Italian PM warns of foreign interference in election Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday warned of possible foreign interference in the March 4 general election. The comments came as he released Italy’s annual security report, which aside from highlighting the threat of Islamic extremism, warned about online “influence campaigns” that aim to “condition both the sentiment and political orientation of public opinion, especially at election time.” ► ◄ Last Briefs