00:23 Reported News Briefs Adar 6, 5778 , 21/02/18 Adar 6, 5778 , 21/02/18 Communications Ministry Director General to turn state's evidence Shlomo Filber, the director general of the Ministry of Communications and a close associate of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, will turn state’s evidence in the Bezeq affair, Channel 10 News reported Tuesday night. ► ◄ Last Briefs