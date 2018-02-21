Shlomo Filber, the director general of the Ministry of Communications and a close associate of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, will turn state’s evidence in the Bezeq affair, Channel 10 News reported Tuesday night.
Adar 6, 5778 , 21/02/18
Communications Ministry Director General to turn state's evidence
